Cataractes Captain Jordan Tourigny Traded To Saguenéens

Another day brings another huge addition for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, as they've acquired Shawinigan Cataractes captain Jordan Tourigny in a trade Sunday.

Going back the other way is defenseman Jonathan Prud'homme and a first-round pick in the 2027 QMJHL draft. The specificity of which first it will end up being will be decided closer to the draft itself.

Tourigny, 20, was the last remaining member of Shawinigan's 2022 QMJHL championship team. He's captained the team for two seasons now, and has put up 176 (38+138) points across his 291 game career.

This year, he's recorded 23 (5+18) points in 28 games, and will now join a loaded Saguenéens blue line that's already added Tomas Lavoie and Alexis Bernier via trade this period, and already had guys like Alex Huang and Peteris Bulans leading the way.

Prud'homme, 18, is a good defender in his own right. More of a shutdown guy than the puck-moving Tourigny, he has six assists in 31 games for the Sags this year. He should plug right into Shawinigan's roster as they still hold decent playoff positioning.

A move for an overager seemed inevitable before the deadline after Xavier Daigle was moved as part of yesterday's Lucas Beckman trade, and Tourigny comes in to fill that gap.

They already looked like the team to beat in the QMJHL, and this addition cements that. It'll still be a little bit before we see a full-strength Sags lineup, as their new acquisitions adjust and they get Anton Linde and Maxim Schafer back from the World Juniors, but there's nobody else in the QMJHL that can match Chicoutimi's talent right now.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Islanders Sign CCHL Standout Goalie Jack Carter

Egan Beveridge Moved To Remparts From Sea Dogs For Felix Pronovost, Pick

Olympiques Sign Former OHL Goalie Finn Moffett

Phoenix Add American Goaltender Parker Stockseth

Regiment Acquire Goalie Denault From Remparts