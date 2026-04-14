Victoriaville To Host 2027 QMJHL Draft

Victoriaville welcomes the QMJHL draft, a crucial event for team futures and rising stars. Get ready for a pivotal weekend in junior hockey.
Victoriaville's Colisée Desjardins will play host to the 2027 QMJHL draft next summer, the league announced Tuesday.
The event is scheduled for June 4 and 5, 2027, and is returning to Victoriaville for the first time since 2011.
That year gave us a very fruitful draft, with Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin going first and second overall, with other future NHL stalwarts such as Ryan Graves, Anthony Duclair and Ross Johnston being selected later on.
“We are very proud to host the QMJHL Draft here in Victoriaville. This event fits perfectly within our performance cycle, especially since we hold two first-round picks and four second-round picks in 2027," Martin Paquet, director of operations for the Tigres said in a press release.
Victoriaville took a step forward on the ice in the 2025-26 season, stepping up from last place into a playoff spot, but got swept in round one. They'll hope for continued improvements heading into next year, as their young core continues to mature.
While this talk is about the 2027 draft, the 2026 edition will take place on June 5-6 in Halifax, with the lottery taking place on April 21.