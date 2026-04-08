What 2025-26 Meant For The Cape Breton Eagles

A back and forth campaign saw a first-round exit, and questions about what the team will be moving forward.
What was the direction for the 2025-26 Cape Breton Eagles? That's a difficult question to answer, as it seemed like the group was shifted in multiple different directions at different points in the year.
The Eagles were one of the streakier teams in the league, with at times going on big winning runs, but also went ice cold sometimes, which included how they ended the regular season.
In the end, they made the playoffs comfortably, but were second best against a strong Newfoundland team. Now, the focus shifts to figuring out a direction this summer.
The holiday trade period is a good way to illustrate this. They moved captain and former first overall pick Tomas Lavoie on to the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, which in isolation is a totally defensible decision.
The team didn't look like a true contender, and Lavoie was aging out after this year, so recouping assets for a big fish makes sense in isolation.
Then, soon after, they acquired Raoul Boilard as a rental, which again in isolation is a defensible decision. The team could use an offensive spark, and Boilard's physical play and playoff experience could help the group come playoff time.
But together, making both of these trades is puzzling, and makes it seem like the organization lacks a clear direction.
There are some good prospects and young players in the hopper for this team. Romain L'Italien had a great 17-year-old season, while names like Sam Berthiaume is a very intriguing goalie prospect. There are a god handful of other 16-year-olds that got a few games in on this group.
But, for the most part, the current core of this team is a bit older, and probably won't peak any higher than what this current season got them.
So, going into this summer, it's time for this team to figure out exactly what they are, and move forward in that direction.