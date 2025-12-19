Armada Acquire Jacob Beaulieu From Sea Dogs

The Blainville-Boisbriand have made a depth addition up front, acquiring forward Jacob Beaulieu from the Saint John Sea Dogs.

This trade includes a swap of import picks, with the Armada's first-round import pick going to Saint John for the Sea Dogs' second-round import selection. Saint John also receives a sixth-round pick in the 2028 QMJHL draft as part of the deal.

Beaulieu, 19, has seven (4+3) points in 20 games this season. He was a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft by the Sea Dogs, and has played now parts of four seasons with the team, mostly in a depth energy role.

It should be expected Beaulieu will take on a similar role in Blainville, who just moved forward Brayden Besner to Victoriaville for a pick. They surely see this as an upgrade in a similar role, so Beaulieu should slot into the bottom of the lineup.

The most important thing for the Armada, really, is getting healthy. Namely Bill Zonnon, Spencer Gill and Jakub Milota are all set to return at various points in the New Year, and when healthy this team looks like a juggernaut.

The Sea Dogs sit second-last in the QMJHL, and are likely looking to build around their budding superstar Alexis Joseph for the next year or two while they still have him, before he inevitably makes the jump to the NHL. This move gives them a chance to grab another top import this summer.

Beaulieu currently does not have any USports or NCAA commitments for 2026-27.

Read more

