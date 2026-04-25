2026 WHL Conference Finals Daily Recap: April 24

A look at all the action from the Conference Finals of the 2026 WHL Playoffs.
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Conference Finals daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for April 24, 2026.
Prince Albert Raiders 8, Medicine Hat Tigers 3
Prince Albert Leads Series 1-0:
The Raiders kicked off the Eastern Conference Final with a statement at the Art Hauser Centre, dismantling the defending champion Tigers 8-3.
Brayden Dube opened the scoring for the Raiders midway through the first period. Though Medicine Hat’s Markus Ruck briefly tied it before defenseman Justice Christensen regained the lead for PA before the intermission.
The Raiders blew the game open in the third period with four goals, including a highlight-reel marker from 19-year-old Max Heise. Goaltender Michal Orsulak stood tall against the Tigers' offence, keeping the Raiders in control throughout.
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