2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 1) Everett Silvertips Versus 2) Penticton Vees

The top-seeded Everett Silvertips face off against the expansion Penticton Vees.
The 2026 WHL Western Conference Championship is shaping up to be an absolute clinic.
You have the ultimate goliath in the Everett Silvertips taking on a Penticton Vees squad that has successfully translated their historic BCHL pedigree into immediate WHL success.
Everett dictated the regular-season series, taking three of the four matchups, including a 4-3 overtime win and a 6-3 victory in mid-March. However, the Vees proved early on that they can completely dismantle the Silvertips if given open ice, hanging a 7-0 blowout on them back in October.
2026 WHL Playoffs Stats
Playoff Records:
- Everett Silvertips: 8-1-0
- Penticton Vees: 8-3-0
Goals For/Against:
- Everett Silvertips: 41 GF, 17 GA
- Penticton Vees: 38 GF, 29 GA
Power Play:
- Everett Silvertips: 26.8%
- Penticton Vees: 22.5%
Penalty Kill:
- Everett Silvertips: 86.5%
- Penticton Vees: 80.3%
Leading Scorers:
Everett Silvertips:
- Matias Vanhanen: 9 GP, 7 G, 7 A, 14 P
- Landon DuPont: 9 GP, 3 G, 8 A, 11 P
- Julius Miettinen: 9 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
- Carter Bear: 9 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 P
- Rylan Gould: 9 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 P
Penticton Vees:
- Jacob Kvasnicka: 11 GP, 5 G, 8 A, 13 P
- Ryden Evers: 11 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
- Brady Birnie: 11 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P
- Matteo Danis: 11 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 P
- Brittan Alstead: 11 GP, 1 G, 5 A, 6 P
Goaltenders:
Everett Silvertips:
- Anders Miller: 8-1-0, 1.85 GAA, .931 SV%
Penticton Vees:
- A.J. Reyelts: 8-3-0, 2.58 GAA, .918 SV%
Series Schedule
- Game 1: @ Everett — Friday, April 24, 7:05 PM PT
- Game 2: @ Everett — Saturday, April 25, 6:05 PM PT
- Game 3: @ Penticton — Tuesday, April 28, 7:00 PM PT
- Game 4: @ Penticton — Wednesday, April 29, 7:00 PM PT
- Game 5*: @ Everett — Friday, May 1, 7:05 PM PT
- Game 6*: @ Penticton — Sunday, May 3, 5:00 PM PT
- Game 7*: @ Everett — Tuesday, May 5, 7:05 PM PT
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