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Kelowna Rockets Forward JP Hurlbert Named WHL Rookie Of The Year For 2025-26 cover image

Kelowna Rockets Forward JP Hurlbert Named WHL Rookie Of The Year For 2025-26

Adam Kierszenblat
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JP Hurlbert has won the 2026 Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy

JP Hurlbert has been named the WHL's Rookie of the Year for the 2025-26 season. The 18-year-old became the third Kamloops Blazers to win the award and first since Scottie Upshall in 2001. Hurlbert is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft and ranked 12th among North American Skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final list. 

Hurlbert had a season to remember in Kamloops. He recorded 97 points in 68 games, which ranked fourth in the WHL. Hurlbert led the Blazers in goals, assists and points while also wearing an "A" during his rookie campaign. 

At the time of writing, Hurlbert is committed to the University of Michigan for next season. The only other WHLer projected to join the Wolverines in 2026-27 is Noah Kosick of the Seattle Thunderbirds. Hurlbert's rookie season concluded in the playoffs, as Kamloops was swept by the Kelowna Rockets in the first round. 

JP Hurlbert of the Kamloops Blazers (Photo Credit:&nbsp;Brian Johnson/Kamloops Blazers/WHL)JP Hurlbert of the Kamloops Blazers (Photo Credit:&nbsp;Brian Johnson/Kamloops Blazers/WHL)

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News

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The Hockey NewsThe Hockey News
JP HurlbertKamloops BlazersJim Piggott TrophyWHL
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