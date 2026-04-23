Kelowna Rockets Forward JP Hurlbert Named WHL Rookie Of The Year For 2025-26
JP Hurlbert has won the 2026 Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy
JP Hurlbert has been named the WHL's Rookie of the Year for the 2025-26 season. The 18-year-old became the third Kamloops Blazers to win the award and first since Scottie Upshall in 2001. Hurlbert is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft and ranked 12th among North American Skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final list.
Hurlbert had a season to remember in Kamloops. He recorded 97 points in 68 games, which ranked fourth in the WHL. Hurlbert led the Blazers in goals, assists and points while also wearing an "A" during his rookie campaign.
At the time of writing, Hurlbert is committed to the University of Michigan for next season. The only other WHLer projected to join the Wolverines in 2026-27 is Noah Kosick of the Seattle Thunderbirds. Hurlbert's rookie season concluded in the playoffs, as Kamloops was swept by the Kelowna Rockets in the first round.
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