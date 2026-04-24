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2026 WHL Conference Finals Daily Recap: April 23 cover image

2026 WHL Conference Finals Daily Recap: April 23

Adam Kierszenblat
4h
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Adam Kierszenblat
4h
Updated at Apr 24, 2026, 15:19
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A look at all the action from the Conference Finals of the 2026 WHL Playoffs.

Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Conference Finals daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for April 23, 2026. 

Everett Silvertips 4, Penticton Vees 1

Everett Leads Series 1-0:

The Everett Silvertips opened the Western Conference Final with a 4-1 victory over the Penticton Vees. A tight battle from the start, Everett finished the night with a 31-24 shots advantage. As for the game-winner, that was scored by Silvertips forward Jaxsin Vaughan, who beat Andrew Reyelts late in the second period. 

Everett's best player on Thursday was arguably defenceman Landon DuPont. Not only did the 16-year-old score the opening goal, but he also finished with an assist, along with three shots on goal. Now with 30 points in 20 career playoff games, DuPont is having another exceptional post-season run. 

Everett Silvertips vs Penticton Vees (Photo Credit:&nbsp;Evan Morud/Everett Silvertips/WHL)Everett Silvertips vs Penticton Vees (Photo Credit:&nbsp;Evan Morud/Everett Silvertips/WHL)

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News

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The Hockey NewsThe Hockey News
WHLWHL PlayoffsEverett SilvertipsPenticton VeesLandon DuPont
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