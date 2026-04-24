2026 WHL Conference Finals Daily Recap: April 23

A look at all the action from the Conference Finals of the 2026 WHL Playoffs.
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Conference Finals daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for April 23, 2026.
Everett Silvertips 4, Penticton Vees 1
Everett Leads Series 1-0:
The Everett Silvertips opened the Western Conference Final with a 4-1 victory over the Penticton Vees. A tight battle from the start, Everett finished the night with a 31-24 shots advantage. As for the game-winner, that was scored by Silvertips forward Jaxsin Vaughan, who beat Andrew Reyelts late in the second period.
Everett's best player on Thursday was arguably defenceman Landon DuPont. Not only did the 16-year-old score the opening goal, but he also finished with an assist, along with three shots on goal. Now with 30 points in 20 career playoff games, DuPont is having another exceptional post-season run.
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