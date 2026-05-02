2026 WHL Conference Finals Daily Recap: May 1

A look at all the action from the Conference Finals of the 2026 WHL Playoffs.
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Conference Finals daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for May 1, 2026.
Prince Albert Raiders 6, Medicine Hat Tigers 3
Prince Albert Leads Series 3-2
The Prince Albert Raiders picked up a crucial Game 5 victory as they defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 6-3. Friday will forever be known as the Owen Corkish legacy game, as the 18-year-old finished the night with a hat trick, which included the game-winner. Corkish entered Game 5 with three total goals in the playoffs, and had never recorded a hat trick in his WHL career.
Prince Albert was the stronger team from start to finish. They outshot Medicine Hat 47-28 and won 49 of the 70 faceoffs. If not for the play of Tigers goaltender Carter Casey, Game 5 could have been a blowout.
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