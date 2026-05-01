WHL Players Of The Month For April 2026 Revealed

The WHL has announced their Players of the Month for April 2026.
With April now in the rearview mirror, the WHL has announced its Players of the Month. Throughout the season, the league selected a Player of the Month, Goaltender of the Month and Rookie of the Month. Here are the three players for April 2026.
Players of the Month: Daxon Rudolph
What a month it has been for Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Daxon Rudolph. The 2026 draft prospect picked up 13 points in 10 games, while helping the Raiders clinch a spot in the East Final. Rudolph is currently tied for the playoff lead with 19 points and is a finalist for WHL Defenceman of the Year.
Goaltender of the Month: Anders Miller
Anders Miller has been virtually unbeatable over the past month. In 10 games, he has recorded nine wins along with a save percentage of .929. Thanks to Miller's play, the Everett Silvertips have clinched a spot in the WHL Final and have posted an overall record of 12-1 in the playoffs.
Rookie of the Month: Matias Vanhanen
Matias Vanhanen's draft stock continue to rise as the Finnish forward is currently dominating the WHL. In 10 games this month, the 18-year-old scored seven times while recording 14 points. If Vanhanen can keep up this production, the Everett Silvertips could be looking at their first Memorial Cup bid in franchise history.
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