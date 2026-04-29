2026 WHL Conference Finals Daily Recap: April 28

A look at all the action from the Conference Finals of the 2026 WHL Playoffs.
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Conference Finals daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for April 28, 2026.
Everett Silvertips 4, Penticton Vees 2
Everett Wins Series 4-0
The Penticton Vees' inaugural playoff run came to a close on Tuesday, but they didn't go out without a fight. The Everett Silvertips secured their spot in the WHL Finals with a 4-2 victory. Julius Miettinen continued his torrid pace with a crucial second-period marker, while Landon DuPont picked up an assist. Everett now awaits the winner between Medicine Hat and Prince Albert to see who they will face in the WHL Final.
Medicine Hat Tigers 2, Prince Albert Raiders 1
Medicine Hat Leads Series 2-1
The Medicine Hat Tigers used home-ice advantage to secure a narrow 2-1 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders. Raiders' defenceman Daxon Rudolph opened the scoring with a quick shot that beat Jordan Switzer. Late in the 2nd period, the Tigers pounced and tied the game up on a goal from Kade Stengrim.
With regulation not solving it, the game went to overtime where Liam Ruck continued his dominance and fired home the game winner.
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