2026 WHL Conference Finals Daily Recap: April 28

The Penticton Vees' inaugural playoff run came to a close on Tuesday, but they didn't go out without a fight. The Everett Silvertips secured their spot in the WHL Finals with a 4-2 victory. Julius Miettinen continued his torrid pace with a crucial second-period marker, while Landon DuPont picked up an assist. Everett now awaits the winner between Medicine Hat and Prince Albert to see who they will face in the WHL Final.