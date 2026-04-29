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Everett Silvertips' Steve Hamilton Named WHL Coach Of The Year For 2025-26

Adam Kierszenblat
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Steve Hamilton has won the 2026 Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy.

Steve Hamilton has been named the WHL's Coach of the Year for the 2025-26 season. The Everett Silvertips bench boss is the second coach in franchise history to win the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy. Hamilton is in his second season with the Silvertips and has led his team to back-to-back Scotty Munro Memorial Trophies. 

Under Hamilton's guidance, Everett was virtually unbeatable this season. The Silvertips set a franchise record with 57 wins and surpassed the 300 goals scored mark for the first time. Everett also had multiple players nominated for year-end awards, including Landon DuPont and Matias Vanhanen. 

As for the playoffs, the Silvertips have already booked their spot in the WHL Final. The Silvertips have lost just once in 13 games and have outscored their opponents 59-24. Everett has made the WHL Final before but has yet to qualify for a Memorial Cup. 

Steve Hamilton of the Everett Silvertips (Photo Credit: Brian Liesse/Everett Silvertips/WHL)Steve Hamilton of the Everett Silvertips (Photo Credit: Brian Liesse/Everett Silvertips/WHL)

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News

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