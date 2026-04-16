2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: April 15

The Prince Albert Raiders punched their ticket to the East Final thanks to a 5-3 Game 4 victory over the Saskatoon Blades. Daxon Rudolph scored the series winner late in the first while Max Heise led the way for the Raiders with a goal and an assist. Braeden Cootes also added to his impressive goal total with his first of the playoffs, while goaltender Michal Orsulak improved to 8-1-0 in the post-season.