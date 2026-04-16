2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: April 15

A look at all the action from the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs.
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Playoffs daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for April 15, 2026.
Prince Albert Raiders 5, Saskatoon Blades 3
Prince Albert Wins Series 4-0
The Prince Albert Raiders punched their ticket to the East Final thanks to a 5-3 Game 4 victory over the Saskatoon Blades. Daxon Rudolph scored the series winner late in the first while Max Heise led the way for the Raiders with a goal and an assist. Braeden Cootes also added to his impressive goal total with his first of the playoffs, while goaltender Michal Orsulak improved to 8-1-0 in the post-season.
Medicine Hat Tigers 5, Calgary Hitmen 2
Medicine Hat Wins Series 4-0
The Medicine Hat Tigers also finished off their series as they defeated the Calgary Hitmen 5-2 in Game 4. Jonas Woo's fifth of the playoffs served as the series winner, with the Tigers defenceman scoring late in the second on the power play. In the end, Medicine Hat's win was by committee as 11 players finished the night with at least one point.
Kelowna Rockets 4, Everett Silvertips 3 (OT)
Everett Leads Series 3-1
The Kelowna Rockets kept their season alive in dramatic fashion as they handed the Everett Silvertips their first loss of the playoffs. Kelowna battled back from a 3-0 deficit in the third and eventually tied the game with under 10 seconds left in regulation. As for the Game 4 hero, that would be Tij Iginla, who scored the overtime winner to send the series back to Everett for Game 5.
Penticton Vees 5, Prince George Cougars 2
Series Tied 2-2
The Penticton Vees tied up their series with an impressive 5-2 win in Game 4 over the Prince George Cougars. Nolan Stevenson scored the game-winner for the Vees on the power play late in the third period. Overall, Penticton's top players stepped up when the team needed them most, as Brady Birnie recorded a goal and an assist while Jacob Kvasnicka and Ryden Evers each picked up two primary assists.
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