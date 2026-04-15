2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: April 14

A look at all the action from the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs.
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Playoffs daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for April 14, 2026.
Everett Silvertips 4, Kelowna Rockets 1
Everett Leads Series 3-0
Another game, another impressive performance by the Everett Silvertips as they improve to 7-0-0 in the playoffs. Brek Liske recorded the Game 3 winner for Everett while both Julius Miettinen and Matias Vanhanen had a goal and an assist. The real star, however, was Silvertips goaltender Anders Miller, who stopped 36 of the 37 shots he faced in the victory.
Penticton Vees 5, Prince George Cougars 3
Prince George Leads Series 2-1
The trend of the road team picking up a win continued in Game 3 as the Penticton Vees captured their first victory of the series. Brady Birnie stepped up in a big way for the Vees as he scored twice, including the game-winner on Tuesday. Louis Wehmann also played a significant role in Game 3, as the forward finished the night with three assists.
Prince Albert Raiders 4, Saskatoon Blades 0
Prince Albert Leads Series 3-0
For the second consecutive game, the Prince Albert Raiders picked up a shutout against the Saskatoon Blades. Through the first three games of this series, Michal Orsulak has been almost unbeatable, as he has now stopped 54 of the 55 shots he faced. As for other standouts, Braeden Cootes recorded two goals, while Brandon Gorzynski was credited with the game-winner.
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