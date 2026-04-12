2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: April 11
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Playoffs daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for April 11, 2026.
Prince Albert Raiders 3, Saskatoon Blades 0
Prince Albert Leads Series 2-0
Michal Orsulak was perfect on the night as the Prince Albert Raiders picked up a 3-0 Game 2 shutout against the Saskatoon Blades. The 2026 NHL Draft prospect stopped all 15 shots he faced for his second shutout of the playoffs. Jonah Sivertson also had a big game for the Raiders with a goal and an assist, while Owen Corkish scored the game-winner with 13:40 remaining in the second period.
Medicine Hat Tigers 4, Calgary Hitmen 3
Medicine Hat Leads Series 2-0
The Medicine Hat Tigers and Calgary Hitmen added yet another thrilling game to their historic rivalry. Medicine Hat skated away with a 4-3 win as Josh Van Mulligen's goal 4:30 into the third proved to be the Game 2 winner. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll stepped up for the Tigers in this game with two assists, while Jordan Switzer made 27 saves in the win.
Everett Silvertips 4, Kelowna Rockets 2
Everett Leads Series 2-0
The Everett Silvertips improved to 6-0 in the playoffs after a 4-2 Game 2 win over the Kelowna Rockets. Anders Miller was almost unbeatable in net as he made 37 saves for the Silvertips. Everett's top players also had strong games as Carter Bear recorded a goal and an assist, while Landon DuPont finished the night with two assists.
Prince George Cougars 6, Penticton Vees 2
Prince George Leads Series 2-0
The Prince George Cougars took both games on the road to open up a 2-0 series lead on the Penticton Vees. Saturday night was once again the Joshua Ravensbergen, who made 40 saves for his sixth victory of the playoffs. As for up front, Terik Parascak led the way with two goals and an assist, while Jett Lajoie found the back of the net twice.
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