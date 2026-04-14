2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: April 13

A look at all the action from the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs.
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Playoffs daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for April 13, 2026.
Medicine Hat Tigers 5, Calgary Hitmen 2
Medicine Hat Leads Series 3-0
Monday was the Liam Ruck show as the Medicine Hat Tigers forward powered his team to a 5-2 Game 3 victory over the Calgary Hitmen. The 2026 NHL Draft prospect finished the night with a hat trick as well and an assist as the Tigers took a 3-0 series lead. Carter Casey also had an impressive night for Medicine Hat as he stopped 34 of the 36 shots he faced, picking up his third win of the playoffs.
2026 WHL Second Round Update:
Everett Silvertips 2, Kelowna Rockets 0
Prince George Cougars 2, Penticton Vees 0
Prince Albert Raiders 2, Saskatoon Blades 0
Medicine Hat Tigers 3, Calgary Hitmen 0
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