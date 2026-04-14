2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: April 13

Monday was the Liam Ruck show as the Medicine Hat Tigers forward powered his team to a 5-2 Game 3 victory over the Calgary Hitmen. The 2026 NHL Draft prospect finished the night with a hat trick as well and an assist as the Tigers took a 3-0 series lead. Carter Casey also had an impressive night for Medicine Hat as he stopped 34 of the 36 shots he faced, picking up his third win of the playoffs.