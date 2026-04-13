9 WHL Players Named To Canada's 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship Pre-Camp Roster
Nine WHL players have been named to Hockey Canada’s pre-camp roster for the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship.
Hockey Canada unvelied its pre-camp roster for the upcoming 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship. The roster features nine WHL players.
Goaltenders
- Leif Oaten (Lethbridge Hurricanes): The 6-foot-3 Calgary native appeared in 31 games this season, bringing championship pedigree after winning gold with Canada Red at the 2025 U17 World Hockey Challenge.
- Carter Esler (Spokane Chiefs): A finalist for the WHL’s Humanitarian of the Year, Esler posted 24 wins and five shutouts this season. He recently helped Canada to a bronze medal at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
Defensemen
- Ryan Lin (Vancouver Giants): A prolific puck-mover with 57 points this season, Lin already has a U18 World Championship gold medal (2025) on his resume. Ranked 13th among North American skaters (2026 Draft).
- Giorgos Pantelas (Brandon Wheat Kings): Coming off a career-high 37-point season, the physical blueliner was a bronze medalist at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Ranked 58th among North American skaters (2026 Draft).
Forwards
- Jaxon Jacobson (Brandon Wheat Kings): An Eastern Conference Second Team All-Star, Jacobson exploded for 85 points in 63 games.
- Mathis Preston (Vancouver Giants): Despite splitting time between Vancouver and Spokane, Preston produced nearly a point-per-game (44 points in 46 GP). Ranked 24th among North American skaters (2026 Draft).
- Beckett Hamilton (Red Deer Rebels): Recently named Rebels captain, Hamilton notched 62 points this season and represented Team East at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game. Ranked 75th among North American skaters (2026 Draft).
- Zach Lansard (Regina Pats): A consistent offensive threat with 56 points in his second season with the Pats. Ranked 72nd among North American skaters (2026 Draft).
- Brock England (Seattle Thunderbirds): Impressed with 51 points in his rookie WHL campaign and previously won gold at the 2025 U17 World Hockey Challenge. A top prospect for the 2027 NHL Draft.
The 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship begins April 22, with Canada taking on Slovakia, Latvia, Norway, and Finland in the preliminary round before the tournament concludes with medal games May 2.
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