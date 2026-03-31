2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: March 30

Arsenii Anisimov was the hero on Monday night as the Prince George Cougars defeated the Spokane Chiefs 3-2 in overtime. Anisimov scored his second of the playoffs on the power play at the 1:06 mark of the extra frame. As for goaltenders, Joshua Ravensbergen stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced while Carter Esler made 29 stops in the loss.