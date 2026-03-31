2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: March 30

A look at all the action from the 2026 WHL Playoffs.
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Playoffs daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for March 30, 2026.
Prince George Cougars 3, Spokane Chiefs 2 (OT)
Prince George Leads Series 3-0
Arsenii Anisimov was the hero on Monday night as the Prince George Cougars defeated the Spokane Chiefs 3-2 in overtime. Anisimov scored his second of the playoffs on the power play at the 1:06 mark of the extra frame. As for goaltenders, Joshua Ravensbergen stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced while Carter Esler made 29 stops in the loss.
WHL Playoffs Bracket Update:
Everett Silvertips 2, Portland Winterhawks 0
Penticton Vees 2, Seattle Thunderbirds 0
Prince George Cougars 3, Spokane Chiefs 0
Kelowna Rockets 2, Kamloops Blazers 0
Prince Albert Raiders 2, Red Deer Rebels 0
Medicine Hat Tigers 1, Regina Pats 1
Edmonton Oil Kings 1, Saskatoon Blades 1
Calgary Hitmen 2, Brandon Wheat Kings 0
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