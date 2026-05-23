2026 Memorial Cup Recap: Kitchener Defeats Kelowna 5-0

Jack Pridham earned First Star honors with a multi-point performance as the OHL Champion Kitchener Rangers opened their 2026 Memorial Cup campaign by silencing the host Kelowna Rockets in a 5-0 blowout.
If the Kitchener Rangers were intimidated by the raucous hometown crowd at Prospera Place, they certainly did not show it.
The OHL Champions opened their 2026 Memorial Cup schedule by thoroughly dismantling the host Kelowna Rockets 5-0. Kitchener relied on a balanced offensive attack that featured five different goal scorers, completely neutralizing Kelowna's high-end talent to secure a statement victory on the national stage.
Just 4:38 into the opening frame, forward Dylan Edwards buried the eventual game-winning goal, capitalizing on crisp passing from defensemen Carson Campbell and Cameron Reid.
Despite Kelowna's attempts to push back and establish its physical game, Kitchener’s defensive structure held firm. The game remained a tight 1-0 battle until the dying minutes of the second period. At the 17:33 mark, Jared Wooley broke Kelowna's spirit with a crucial insurance goal, set up by a beautiful feed from Jack Pridham.
Heading into the final frame with a two-goal cushion, Kitchener hit the gas pedal and completely overwhelmed the host city's squad, striking three times in a span of less than three minutes to turn a competitive game into a blowout.
Pridham, who was named the game's First Star, rewarded himself at 11:32 of the third period, finding the back of the net off assists from Luca Romano and Campbell (his second of the night).
Just 82 seconds later, highly touted Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Sam O'Reilly joined the scoring parade, converting a feed from Edwards and Alexander Bilecki to make it 4-0. The onslaught concluded at 14:14 when Haeden Ellis tallied Kitchener's fifth goal, assisted by Bilecki and Christian Humphreys.
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