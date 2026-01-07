Seattle Thunderbirds Acquire Noah Kosick From The Swift Current Broncos

The Seattle Thunderbirds have made yet another move ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. On Wednesday, Seattle acquired forward Noah Kosick from the Swift Current Broncos. In exchange for Kosick, the Broncos received forward Brendan Rudolph, a first-round pick in 2026 and a fourth-round pick in 2027.

Kosick is off to a strong start in his NHL draft-eligible season. The 17-year-old has scored 10 goals while recording 34 points in 37 games. As for his career, Kosick has played in 71 regular-season games and recorded 37 points.

Heading back to Swift Current is 17-year-old forward Rudolph. This season, he has scored nine goals while recording 16 points in 35 games. Rudolph has played 87 career regular-season games, recording 11 goals and 21 points.

