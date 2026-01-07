Everett Silvertips Acquire Kayd Ruedig From The Kamloops Blazers

The Everett Silvertips have added some experience to their blue line. On Wednesday, Everett acquired Kayd Ruedig from the Kamloops Blazers. In exchange for the defender, Kamloops received a first and fourth-round pick in the 2028 draft.

This will be the second time that Ruedig plays for a team in the U.S. Division. Prior to joining the Blazers, the 18-year-old defenceman played for the Portland Winterhawks. Ruedig was drafted in the fourth round by Portland back in 2022 and played 17 playoff games for the organization last year.

As for this season, Ruedig has 21 points in 27 games. Of those 21 points, eight are goals, which is already a new career high. Over his career, Ruedig has played 103 regular-season games while recording 46 points.

