Kamloops Blazers Defenceman Harrison Brunicke Returns To The WHL

The Kamloops Blazers received a massive boost on Wednesday as it was announced that defenceman Harrison Brunicke would be returning to the WHL. The 19-year-old spent the first part of the 2025-26 season in the NHL and played nine games with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Brunicke recently played at the 2026 World Juniors, where he captured a Bronze Medal with Canada.

Over his WHL career, Brunicke has played 151 regular-season games. He has recorded 59 points and was part of the Blazers' 2023 Memorial Cup team. Brunicke was a second-round pick by the Penguins in 2024, as he went 44th overall.

With Brunicke returning, Kamloops now has three NHL-drafted prospects on its roster. Kamloops also has J.P. Hurlbert, who is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming draft. So far this season, the Blazers have a record of 18-13-3-4 and sit fourth in the Western Conference.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Western Hockey League Site:

Prince Albert Raiders Acquire Braeden Cootes In Blockbuster Trade

Edmonton Oil Kings Trade Parker Alcos To The Kelowna Rockets

Kelowna Rockets Acquire Ty Halaburda From the Vancouver Giants

Edmonton Oil Kings Acquire Carter Sotheran From The Portland Winterhawks

Kelowna Rockets Forward Vojtech Cihar Named 2026 World Juniors MVP

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.