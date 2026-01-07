Hurricanes & Tigers Make Deal Ahead Of 2026 Trade Deadline

The Lethbridge Hurricanes and Medicine Hat Tigers have struck a deal ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. Lethbridge has traded forward Luke Cozens, as well as a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2028, to Medicine Hat. In exchange, the Tigers dealt defenceman Kyle Heger along with a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 202,8 to the Hurricanes.

Starting with Cozens, he is a 19-year-old forward who is playing in his third WHL season. This year, he has scored 17 goals while producing 44 points in 39 games. As for his career, Cozens has played 150 career games while recording 61 points.

As for Heger, he is in his rookie WHL season. This season, the 18-year-old defender has 15 points in 35 games. Next season, Heger is scheduled to head to the NCAA and join Western Michigan University.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Western Hockey League Site:

Kamloops Blazers Defenceman Harrison Brunicke Returns To The WHL

Prince Albert Raiders Acquire Braeden Cootes In Blockbuster Trade

Edmonton Oil Kings Trade Parker Alcos To The Kelowna Rockets

Kelowna Rockets Acquire Ty Halaburda From the Vancouver Giants

Edmonton Oil Kings Acquire Carter Sotheran From The Portland Winterhawks

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.