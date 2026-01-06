Prince Albert Raiders Acquire Braeden Cootes In Blockbuster Trade

The Prince Albert Raiders have pulled off a blockbuster trade as they have acquired Braeden Cootes from the Seattle Thunderbirds. Prince Albert also acquired a 2026 fourth-round pick, a 2026 sixth-round pick and a conditional second-round pick in 2028. In exchange for Cootes, the Raiders received Ethan Bibeau, Knox Burton, Diego Gutierrez, Tripp Fischer, a 2026 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick, and a 2028 first-round pick.

Cootes is a Vancouver Canucks draft pick who started the season in the NHL. This season, he has 10 goals and 23 points in 17 games. Cootes recently played at the 2026 World Juniors, where he picked up a Bronze Medal for Canada.

As for the players coming back to Seattle, Bibeau is the only one of the four currently in the WHL. The 19-year-old has five goals in 15 games so far this season. Over his career, Bibeau has 25 points in 81 games and has played in 11 post-season games for Prince Albert.

As for the other three players, Burton is a 16-year-old forward playing in the MJHL. As for Gutierrez, he is a 16-year-old defenceman who is currently with the US National Development Team. Lastly, Fischer is a 15-year-old forward who is currently playing in the AEHL U18.

