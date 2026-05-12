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18 Former WHLers To Play In The 2026 IIHF World Championship

Adam Kierszenblat
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The 2026 IIHF World Championship starts on May 15 in Switzerland.

The 2026 IIHF World Championship is set to begin on May 15 in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland. As in past years, the WHL will have strong representation at the event, with 18 alumni set to suit up for their countries. Here is a look at the 18 players. 

Austria

Dominic Zwerger: Spokane Chiefs, Everett Silvertips

Canada

Morgan Rielly: Moose Jaw Warriors

Mathew Barzal: Seattle Thunderbirds

Dylan Cozens: Lethbridge Hurricanes

Emmitt Finnie: Kamloops Blazers

Fraser Minten: Kamloops Blazers, Saskatoon Blades

Denton Mateychuk: Moose Jaw Warriors

Parker Wotherspoon: Tri-City Americans

Mar 20, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) hits a slapshot against the Carolina Hurricanes in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn ImagesMar 20, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) hits a slapshot against the Carolina Hurricanes in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Czecia

Marek Alscher: Portland Winterhawks

Libor Hájek: Saskatoon Blades, Regina Pats

Finland

Henri Jokiharju: Portland Winterhawks

Germany

Andreas Eder: Vancouver Giants 

Great Britain&nbsp;

Travis Brown: Moose Jaw Warriors, Victoria Royals

Latvia

Rudolfs Balcers: Kamloops Blazers

Norway

Jacob Berglund: Portland Winterhawks, Lethbridge Hurricanes

Switzerland

Nino Niederreiter: Portland Winterhawks

Simon Knak: Portland Winterhawks

Calvin Thürkauf: Kelowna Rockets

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News

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