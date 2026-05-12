18 Former WHLers To Play In The 2026 IIHF World Championship

The 2026 IIHF World Championship starts on May 15 in Switzerland.
The 2026 IIHF World Championship is set to begin on May 15 in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland. As in past years, the WHL will have strong representation at the event, with 18 alumni set to suit up for their countries. Here is a look at the 18 players.
Austria
Dominic Zwerger: Spokane Chiefs, Everett Silvertips
Canada
Morgan Rielly: Moose Jaw Warriors
Mathew Barzal: Seattle Thunderbirds
Dylan Cozens: Lethbridge Hurricanes
Emmitt Finnie: Kamloops Blazers
Fraser Minten: Kamloops Blazers, Saskatoon Blades
Denton Mateychuk: Moose Jaw Warriors
Parker Wotherspoon: Tri-City Americans
Czecia
Marek Alscher: Portland Winterhawks
Libor Hájek: Saskatoon Blades, Regina Pats
Finland
Henri Jokiharju: Portland Winterhawks
Germany
Andreas Eder: Vancouver Giants
Great Britain
Travis Brown: Moose Jaw Warriors, Victoria Royals
Latvia
Rudolfs Balcers: Kamloops Blazers
Norway
Jacob Berglund: Portland Winterhawks, Lethbridge Hurricanes
Switzerland
Nino Niederreiter: Portland Winterhawks
Simon Knak: Portland Winterhawks
Calvin Thürkauf: Kelowna Rockets
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