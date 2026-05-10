Miettinen Records Four Points As The Silvertips Tie The 2026 WHL Final With A 6-2 Game 2 Win
The Everett Silvertips defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 6-2 in Game 2.
After dropping Game 1, the Everett Silvertips bounced back in a big way, as they tied the 2026 WHL Final with a 6-2 win in Game 2. Rylan Gould was credited with the winner, as he scored with less than a minute to go in the first on the power play. Saturday also featured an impressive goaltending performance, as Anders Miller stopped 37 of the 39 shots he faced in the victory.
Everett's top players stepped up in a big way in Game 2. Julius Miettinen led the way with a goal and three assists, while Carter Bear found the back of the net twice. Kayd Ruedig also recorded a three-point night with a goal and two assists, while Landon DuPont finished the night with two assists.
Miettinen and Bear have had impressive starts to this year's WHL Final. Miettinen has six points over the first two games, while Bear is not far behind with three goals. If the Silvertips are going to win this series, they need these two to lead by example and keep finding ways to impact the game on the scoresheet.
Post-game, Everett head coach Steve Hamilton spoke about the win, saying, "It was by design what we were trying to accomplish tonight. Guys were definitely dialled into that. There was a directness and a much better net presence than we had 24 hours earlier."
As for the Raiders, Daxon Rudolph continues to pile up the points. The 2026 NHL Draft prospects finished the night with two assists and five shots on goal. Rudolph is now up to 26 points in 17 games and has only been held off the scoresheet three times during the post-season run.
The 2026 WHL Final now shifts to Prince Albert for Games 3, 4 and 5. Both teams will get a little bit of rest, as Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 pm MDT with the game being broadcast on both TSN and Victory+.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
3:20- EVT: Carter Bear from Julius Miettinen and Kayd Ruedig
5:31- EVT: Kayd Ruedig from Rhys Jamieson and Nolan Chastko
19:17- EVT: Rylan Gould from Julius Miettinen and Landon DuPont (PPG)
2nd Period:
4:24- PA: Brock Cripps (4) from Daxon Rudolph and Braeden Cootes (PPG)
19:14- EVT: Carter Bear (6) from Julius Miettinen and Landon DuPont(PPG)
3rd Period:
9:46- PA: Justice Christensen (3) from Daxon Rudolph and Aiden Oiring
18:58- EVT: Julius Miettinen (12) from Matias Vanhanen and Brek Liske (SHG)
19:59- EVT: Jesse Heslop (4) from Kayd Ruedig and Shea Busch (PPG)
3 Stars:
- Cater Bear, Everett Silvertips: 2 G, 0 A, 5 SOG
- Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips: 1 G, 3 A, 4 SOG
- Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips: 0 G, 2 A, 5 SOG
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