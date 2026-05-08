5 Prince Albert Raiders To Watch In The 2026 WHL Final

From Daxon Rudolph’s lethal blueline production to Michal Orsulak’s steady goaltending, discover the key impact players chasing a championship title against the high-powered Everett Silvertips offense.
As the Eastern Confrence champs Prince Albert Raiders get ready to faceoff against the Everett Silvertips in the WHL Final, here are five Raiders' to watch.
1. Daxon Rudolph (D)
Much like DuPont in Everett, Rudolph is the engine of the Raiders’ transition game and a lethal threat at the point on the power play. His ability to neutralize Everett's top-six while contributing offensively will be the deciding factor in the series. Rudolph has tallied a team lead of 23 points in 15 games.
2. Braeden Cootes (F)
Cootes has emerged as the Raiders' most dangerous weapon in high-leverage moments. A dynamic skater with an elite release, he was instrumental in the Raiders' 7-6 clinching victory. Cootes provides the game-breaking speed necessary to test Everett’s structured defensive pairings. He sits second behind Rudolph in points with 18.
3. Michal Orsulak (G)
The European import provides the Raiders with a calm, cerebral presence in the crease. After surviving a high-scoring affair to clinch the Eastern Conference title, Orsulak’s ability to track pucks through traffic and control rebounds will be the ultimate "X-factor" against Everett's high-volume offence. Orsulak has put together a .898 save percentage through 15 games.
4. Aiden Oiring (F)
A savvy veteran presence in the top six, Oiring is one of the Raiders’ primary playmakers. His vision and ability to slow the game down allow his teammates to find soft ice in the offensive zone. He has scored seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points.
5. Brayden Dube (F)
Dube is the X-factor for Prince Albert. Combining physical play with a knack for timely scoring, he thrives in the "dirty areas" of the ice. Dube has tallied six goals and 11 points in 15 games.
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