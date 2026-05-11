Prince Albert Raiders Defenceman Daxon Rudolph Will Miss Game 3 Of The 2026 WHL Final
Daxon Rudolph has been suspended for one game.
The Prince Albert Raiders will be without defenceman Daxon Rudolph for Game 3 of the 2026 WHL Final. The 18-year-old has been suspended for one game after receiving a cross-checking major and a game misconduct during Game 2. The incident occurred late in the third, with Rudolph receiving the penalties at 18:58.
Losing Rudolph for one game is a massive blow for the Raiders. In 17 games, the 2026 NHL Draft prospect has 26 points, which ranks first in the WHL. Rudolph is currently on a six-game point streak and has three points along with eight shots in two games during the WHL Final.
Game 3 of the 2026 WHL Final is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 in Prince Albert. The series is tied at one after the Everett Silvertips took Game 2 by a score of 6-2. Tuesday's game is scheduled for 7:30 pm MT and will be broadcast on both TSN and Victory +.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.