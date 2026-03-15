2025-26 WHL Awards Predictions

As the 2025–26 WHL regular season hits its final week, the race for the league's most prestigious hardware has narrowed to a few historic performances. Here are the frontrunners for the year-end awards.
Frontrunner: Bryce Pickford (Medicine Hat Tigers). While the award usually goes to a high-scoring forward, Pickford has put together a crazy season where he currently sits tied for the league lead in goals with 44.
Frontrunner: Markus Ruck (Medicine Hat Tigers). With 102 points in 66 games, the 17-year-old Ruck is currently leading the league. He has been the primary engine for the Tigers' offence, leading the WHL with 82 assists.
Frontrunner: Bryce Pickford (Medicine Hat Tigers). This is the closest thing to a "lock" this season. Pickford’s 44 goals are the most by a WHL defenceman in 30 years.
Frontrunner: Anders Miller (Everett Silvertips). Miller sits second in the league in wins with 29, but has dominated the crease all year long with a 0.917 SV%.
Frontrunner: J.P. Hurlbert (Kamloops Blazers) The Allen, Texas native has been a sensation, tallying 93 points in 65 games and leading the entire CHL in points for weeks at a time.
Frontrunner: Jordan Gavin (Brandon Wheat Kings). Gavin has put together a league-low 4 penalty minutes this season, appearing in 65 games with Brandon.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.