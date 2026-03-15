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2025-26 WHL Awards Predictions

Colton Davies
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Defensive scoring records shatter as top contenders emerge for MVP, scoring, and goaltender of the year in the thrilling 2025-26 WHL season.

2025-26 WHL Awards Predictions

As the 2025–26 WHL regular season hits its final week, the race for the league's most prestigious hardware has narrowed to a few historic performances. Here are the frontrunners for the year-end awards.

Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (Player of the Year)

Frontrunner: Bryce Pickford (Medicine Hat Tigers). While the award usually goes to a high-scoring forward, Pickford has put together a crazy season where he currently sits tied for the league lead in goals with 44.

  • Contenders: Tij Iginla (Kelowna Rockets), who leads the league in points-per-game (1.93), and J.P. Hurlbert (Kamloops Blazers), who led the league in points for much of the season and sits at 93.

Bob Clarke Trophy (Top Scorer)

Frontrunner: Markus Ruck (Medicine Hat Tigers). With 102 points in 66 games, the 17-year-old Ruck is currently leading the league. He has been the primary engine for the Tigers' offence, leading the WHL with 82 assists.

  • Contender: His twin brother, Liam Ruck, sits just behind him with 99 points.

Bill Hunter Trophy (Top Defenceman)

Frontrunner: Bryce Pickford (Medicine Hat Tigers). This is the closest thing to a "lock" this season. Pickford’s 44 goals are the most by a WHL defenceman in 30 years. 

  • Contender: Jonas Woo (Medicine Hat Tigers) Pickford's teammate has broken out for a monster 84-point season.

Del Wilson Memorial Trophy (Goaltender of the Year)

Frontrunner: Anders Miller (Everett Silvertips). Miller sits second in the league in wins with 29, but has dominated the crease all year long with a 0.917 SV%.

  • Contenders: Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George Cougars) Ravensbergen has been one of the most consistent netminders in the West, posting 30 wins and a 2.52 GAA. Michal Oršulák (Prince Albert Raiders) has a 2.23 GAA and leads the East in wins.

Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year)

Frontrunner: J.P. Hurlbert (Kamloops Blazers) The Allen, Texas native has been a sensation, tallying 93 points in 65 games and leading the entire CHL in points for weeks at a time. 

  • Contender: Matias Vanhanen Everett Silvertips), the Finnish forward has been nearly unstoppable all season, tallying 65 assists and 84 points in 58 games.

Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy (Most Sportsmanlike)

Frontrunner: Jordan Gavin (Brandon Wheat Kings). Gavin has put together a league-low 4 penalty minutes this season, appearing in 65 games with Brandon.

  • Contender: Tyus Sparks (Vancouver Giants) Sparks is another low PIMs player, racking up just 8 PIMs in 66 games split between Vancouver and Spokane.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.   

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Tij IginlaBryce PickfordMarkus RuckLiam Ruck
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