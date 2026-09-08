2026-27 WHL Big Additions: B.C. Division

A look at one big addition for each team in the WHL's B.C. Division.
The start of September means that another WHL season is just on the horizon. As always, teams across the league are buzzing with anticipation as they prepare for the 2026-27 campaign. With this in mind, here is a look at one big addition for each team in the B.C. Division.
Kamloops Blazers- Mikhail Cherepanov
The Kamloops Blazers added yet another Dallas Stars prospect to their organization as they selected Mikhail Cherepanov in the 2026 Import Draft. The 18-year-old defender is from Russia but spent last season in the NAHL with the New Hampshire Mountain Kings. Listed at 6'1", 187 lbs, Cherepanov should add some size and skill to the Blazers' blue line.
Kelowna Rockets- Madden Daneault
After winning the 2026 draft lottery, the Kelowna Rockets selected forward Madden Daneault with the first overall pick. The 15-year-old forward had a season to remember in 2025-26, recording 149 points in 34 games at the U15 level. While Daneault's games in the WHL will be limited this year, he should have no problem standing out whenever he is on the ice.
Penticton Vees- Roberts Naudiņš
One 2026 NHL Draft prospect to keep an eye on this season is Penticton Vees import Roberts Naudiņš. The 17-year-old forward from Latvia is listed at 6'6", 212 lbs, and is projected to be a top-15 pick this year. Naudiņš played last season for Shattuck St. Mary's 18U Prep team, where he recorded 74 points in 51 league games.
Prince George Cougars- Dade Wotherspoon
After spending the last two years in the SMAAAHL, Dade Wotherspoon looks ready to make the jump to the WHL. The 17-year-old forward played for the Warman Wildcats' U18 AAA team last season, where he posted 48 points in 36 games. A first-round pick by the Prince George Cougars in 2024, Wotherspoon could be a big part of the team's offence this year.
Vancouver Giants- Cash Koch
The Vancouver Giants added some experience up front this off-season when they acquired Cash Koch from the Tri-City Americans. The 19-year-old has played 175 regular-season games and has committed to the University of New Hampshire for the 2027-28 campaign. Koch will see plenty of time in Vancouver's top six and is projected to also feature on special teams.
Victoria Royals- Cameron Schmidt
The Victoria Royals made a splash at the draft as they acquired Stars prospect Cameron Schmidt from the Seattle Thunderbirds. The 19-year-old winger led the WHL in scoring last year with 51 goals and has already scored a hat trick in pre-season play. Schmidt is not only a favourite to lead the league in goals, but could be among the top point-getters in the CHL this season.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.