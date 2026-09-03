WHL To Stream Games On YouTube For The 2026-27 Regular Season

All WHL regular season games will be on YouTube this year.
WHL fans will be using a new platform to watch games for the 2026-27 regular season. Because of complications with Victory+, the WHL will stream games this year on YouTube. The WHL notes that this move is "on a interim basis".
In a press release from the league, WHL Commissioner Dan Near was quoted as saying, "The WHL’s audience is growing rapidly. We continue to believe that providing easy access to games is of critical value and importance as we look to expand our reach and deliver WHL excitement to our fans. By moving WHL Regular Season games to YouTube on a short-term basis, we are protecting that access for fans to livestream their favourite WHL Club and watch their favourite WHL stars when the 2026-27 season gets underway Friday, September 18."
Near was also quoted as saying, "While we are disappointed to part ways, our time with Victory+ resulted in remarkable growth and exposure for the WHL as a result of the increased accessibility for fans. WHL Clubs pushed forward, investing in their production and exploring new ways to deliver games to fans via our livestreaming product. To this day, we hear accounts from fans who discovered the WHL because of our decision to work alongside Victory+, a company with Western Canadian roots. In today’s changing landscape, accessibility to the product is paramount and we will explore all options to deliver games to WHL fans around the world."
The 2026-27 regular season begins on September 18, with five games scheduled. The final games of the year are scheduled for March 28, 2027. Games can be streamed here.
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