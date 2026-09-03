WHL To Stream Games On YouTube For The 2026-27 Regular Season

Near was also quoted as saying, "While we are disappointed to part ways, our time with Victory+ resulted in remarkable growth and exposure for the WHL as a result of the increased accessibility for fans. WHL Clubs pushed forward, investing in their production and exploring new ways to deliver games to fans via our livestreaming product. To this day, we hear accounts from fans who discovered the WHL because of our decision to work alongside Victory+, a company with Western Canadian roots. In today’s changing landscape, accessibility to the product is paramount and we will explore all options to deliver games to WHL fans around the world."