2026-27 WHL Big Additions: U.S. Division

A look at one big addition for each team in the WHL's U.S. Division.
The start of September means that another WHL season is just on the horizon. As always, teams across the league are buzzing with anticipation as they prepare for the 2026-27 campaign. With this in mind, here is a look at one big addition for each team in the U.S. Division.
Everett Silvertips- Bode Laylin
The Everett Silvertips added some NHL-drafted talent to their blue line by signing Bode Laylin. The 18-year-old defenceman was drafted 164th by the Calgary Flames this past June and spent last year in the USHL with the Tri-City Storm. Listed at 6'0", 185 lbs, Laylin is projected to play a key role in Everett's top-four this season.
Portland Winterhawks- Stevie Grumley
The Portland Winterhawks picked up some talent from the BCHL this off-season as they signed defenceman Stevie Grumley. The 19-year-old spent the last two years with the Sherwood Park Crusaders, where he recorded 63 points in 88 games. Grumley is known for his offence and could feature on Portland's power play this season.
Seattle Thunderbirds- Owen Hayden
The Seattle Thunderbirds made a splash back in June as they acquired defenceman Owen Hayden from the Kelowna Rockets. The 17-year-old played 44 games with the Rockets last year and was also part of Team Canada Red at the 2025 U17s. Initially drafted ninth overall in 2024, Seattle hopes to unlock Hayden's potential.
Spokane Chiefs- Luca Jarvis
One 2026 draft prospect to keep an eye on is Luca Jarvis. The 17-year-old forward played last season in the USHL with the Storm, where he posted 21 points in 56 games. Given the Spokane Chiefs' history of developing prospects, Jarvis could hear his name called next June.
Tri-City Americans- Eli McKamey
The Tri-City Americans pulled off one of the biggest trades of the off-season as they acquired Eli McKamey from the Victoria Royals. The 17-year-old recorded 17 points in 48 games and played for Team Canada White at the 2025 U17s. With McKamey now fully healthy, it is only a matter of time before he starts to shoot up 2026 draft boards.
Wenatchee Wild- Kayden Longley
The Wenatchee Wild added some experience to their roster by acquiring Kayden Longley from the Lethbridge Hurricanes. The 20-year-old forward has played 184 regular-season games, in which he has recorded 100 career points. Longley will be a valuable addition to Wenatchee, which is looking for their first post-season visit in franchise history.
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