2026-27 WHL Big Additions: Central Division

A look at one big addition for each team in the WHL's Central Division.
The start of September means that another WHL season is just on the horizon. As always, teams across the league are buzzing with anticipation as they prepare for the 2026-27 campaign. With this in mind, here is a look at one big addition for each team in the Central Division.
Calgary Hitmen- Carter Sanderson
This off-season, forward Carter Sanderson decided to make the move from the USHL to the WHL. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh Penguins prospect served as the Muskegon Lumberjacks' captain last season, where he recorded 34 points in 54 games. Sanderson should help the Calgary Hitmen's offence before he heads to the NCAA next year.
Edmonton Oil Kings- Jonas Vanicek
The Edmonton Oil Kings picked up Czech forward Jonas Vanicek in the first round of the 2026 Import Draft. The 17-year-old is coming off a strong campaign, recording 20 points in 15 games at the U20 level in Czechia. Vanicek is draft-eligible this year and will be looking to raise his stock throughout the season, not just in the WHL, but potentially at the 2027 World Juniors.
Lethbridge Hurricanes- Logan Stuart
Up front, the Lethbridge Hurricanes were able to add forward Logan Stuart to their lineup this year. The 18-year-old played last season for the U.S. National Development Team and represented the Americans at the 2026 U18s. Drafted by the Washington Capitals in June, Stuart will be leaned upon heavily by Lethbridge throughout the campaign to provide offence both at even strength and on special teams.
Medicine Hat Tigers- Josh Evaschesen
The Medicine Hat Tigers added some experience up front this off-season by acquiring Josh Evaschesen from the Kamloops Blazers. The 20-year-old forward had a rookie campaign to remember in the WHL, as he recorded 73 points in 67 games last season. Born in Medicine Hat, Evaschesen will be focused on making an impact for his hometown team.
Red Deer Rebels- Zeb Lindgren
The Red Deer Rebels added a strong defender to their organization as they selected Zeb Lindgren in the first round of the 2026 Import Draft. The 19-year-old is a New York Rangers prospect and has already played games in the SHL. Lindgren is projected to play a significant role for Red Deer this year, which should include plenty of time on special teams.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.