2026-27 WHL Season Predictions

Leading the Royals this year will be dynamic forward Cameron Schmidt, who scored 51 goals last season and is fresh off a 100-point campaign. Selected by the Dallas Stars in the 2025 NHL Draft, Schmidt’s explosive offensive toolkit completely changes the dynamic on Vancouver Island. The Royals further bolstered their roster with a pair of highly touted European NHL prospects, adding Columbus Blue Jackets seventh-rounder Filip Novák up front and St. Louis Blues fourth-rounder Vladimir Proskurin in the crease.