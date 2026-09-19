2026-27 WHL Season Predictions

The 2026-27 WHL season promises intense divisional battles and a blockbuster finish.
With the 2026-27 Western Hockey League regular season on the horizon, here are the official projections for each division winner and the ultimate matchup for the Ed Chynoweth Cup.
Eastern Conference
East Division: Prince Albert Raiders
The Prince Albert Raiders are primed to take the East Division crown this season, anchored by a wave of NHL draft picks. Detroit Red Wings goaltending prospect Michal Oršulák gives Prince Albert incredible stability in the crease. Up front, the Raiders have Vegas Golden Knights fourth-rounder Jonah Sivertson and Dallas Stars prospect Brandon Gorzynski. Supported on the blue line by top 2027 draft-eligible defenseman Brock Cripps.
Central Division: Medicine Hat Tigers
Medicine Hat enters the campaign not just as the undisputed favorite in the Central Division, but as a premier contender across the entire Canadian Hockey League. Driven by Pittsburgh Penguins prospects Liam and Markus Ruck alongside 2027 NHL Entry Draft prospects Noah Davidson and Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, the Tigers will ice arguably the most dangerous offensive forward group in junior hockey.
Western Conference
B.C. Division: Victoria Royals
Leading the Royals this year will be dynamic forward Cameron Schmidt, who scored 51 goals last season and is fresh off a 100-point campaign. Selected by the Dallas Stars in the 2025 NHL Draft, Schmidt’s explosive offensive toolkit completely changes the dynamic on Vancouver Island. The Royals further bolstered their roster with a pair of highly touted European NHL prospects, adding Columbus Blue Jackets seventh-rounder Filip Novák up front and St. Louis Blues fourth-rounder Vladimir Proskurin in the crease.
U.S. Division: Spokane Chiefs
The Chiefs are poised to take complete control of the U.S. Division this season, boasting one of the most talent-rich rosters in the WHL. Including Winnipeg Jets third-rounder Owen Martin, Calgary Flames second-rounder Chase Harrington, Washington Capitals draft pick Tyus Sparks, and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Nathan Mayes. Beyond their established NHL pipeline, Spokane features one of the most electric young players in the league in Ossie McIntyre.
The 2027 WHL Championship Series
Medicine Hat Tigers vs. Spokane Chiefs
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