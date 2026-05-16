Everett Silvertips Headed To 2026 Memorial Cup After 7-2 Game 5 Victory

The Everett Silvertips defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 7-2 on Friday night.
The Everett Silvertips are Memorial Cup-bound for the first time in franchise history. Everett clinched the 2026 Ed Chynoweth Cup with a 7-2 victory in Game 5 over the Prince Albert Raiders. The Silvertips finished the 2026 playoffs with only two losses while outscoring the opposition 82-36.
Game 5 was another in a long list of dominating performances for Everett. They outshot Prince Albert 36-24 and scored at least two goals each period. As for the series-winner, that was scored by defenceman Brek Liske, who picked up his fourth of the post-season at the 14:51 mark of the second period.
While there were a handful of standouts for the Silvertips, Game 5 was the Shea Busch show. The 18-year-old scored a hat trick, with each goal coming in a different period. A fourth-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2025, Busch finished the playoffs with seven goals and 13 points in 16 games.
Everett will now get a week off before they begin their Memorial Cup run on May 23. They will be facing the winners from the QMJHL, which will either be the Chicoutimi Saguenéens or the Moncton Wildcats. As for the all-WHL matchup, it will take place on May 27 when the Silvertips battle the Kelowna Rockets.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
1:08- EVT: Shea Busch (5) from Zackary Shantz and Luke Vlooswyk
15:57- EVT: Mattias Uyeda (2) from Rhys Jamieson and Rylan Gould
2nd Period:
3:38- PA: Brayden Dube (7) from Maddix McCagherty and Aiden Oiring
14:51- EVT: Brek Liske (4)
19:16- EVT: Shea Busch (6) from Jesse Heslop and Brek Liske (PPG)
3rd Period:
6:17- EVT: Shea Busch (7) from Zackary Shantz
7:07- EVT: Nolan Chastko (2) from Jaxon Pisani
11:04- PA: Justice Christensen (5) from Brock Cripps and Braeden Cootes (PPG)
15:50- EVT: Landon DuPont (5) from Zackary Shantz and Jesse Heslop (PPG)
3 Stars:
- Justice Christensen, Prince Albert Raiders: 1 G, 0 A, 2 SOG
- Aiden Oiring, Prince Albert Raiders: 0 G, 1 A, 3 SOG
- Brayden Dube, Prince Albert Raiders: 1 G, 0 A, 5 SOG
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