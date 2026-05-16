Everett Silvertips Forward Julius Miettinen Named 2026 WHL Playoff MVP

Julius Miettinen has been named the 2026 WHL Playoff MVP.
Everett Silvertips forward Julius Miettinen has been named the 2026 WHL Playoff MVP. The Seattle Kraken prospect was tied for the playoff lead with 27 points in 18 games. Miettinen is the second European to win the award, joining Leon Draisaitl in 2015.
Miettinen led by example for the Silvertips. The 20-year-old found the back of the net 14 times and set a new WHL record for points by a Finnish player in post-season history. Miettinen had points in 14 of 18 games during the run, which included nine multi-point efforts.
Up next for Miettinen and Everett is the 2026 Memorial Cup. The Silvertips will open their tournament on May 23 against the QMJHL champion. No WHL team has won the Memorial Cup since 2014, while the trophy was last won by an American team in 2024 by the Saginaw Spirit.
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