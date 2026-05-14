Episode 1 Recap: "Hawkeytown: Portland To The Pros"

The documentary opens during a tense period for the club, capturing the locker room as the team navigates a frustrating losing skid that immediately followed a red-hot, eight-game winning streak to start the year.
The episode introduces the core of the current roster, featuring behind-the-scenes looks at Kyle Chyzowski, Gabe Klassen, Marcus Nguyen, Ryan Miller, Diego Buttazzoni and Josh Davies.
A major focus of the premiere is the franchise's track record of NHL development under Head Coach and General Manager Mike Johnston. Alumni Cody Glass and Seth Jones both make appearances, reflecting on their time in Portland and praising Johnston as the pivotal figure who prepared them for the NHL Draft.
The series does a deep dive into the development of 20-year-old James Stefan, chronicling his evolution into a 40-goal scorer. The segment highlights the influence of his father, former first-overall NHL draft pick Patrik Stefan, on his hockey journey.
The camera also follows defenceman Tyson Jugnauth as he makes the transition from the University of Wisconsin to Portland, immediately showcasing the dynamic skill set he brought to the Winterhawks' blue line.
Episode 2 is set to premiere on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
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