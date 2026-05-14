Silvertips Inch One Win Closer To 2026 Memorial Cup Berth With 5-2 Game 4 Victory
The Everett Silvertips defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 5-2 on Wednesday night.
The Everett Silvertips picked up their third-straight victory of the 2026 WHL Final as they defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 5-2 in Game 4. Carter Bear provided the game-winner as he scored early in the third on the power play. With the victory, the Silvertips increase their series lead to 3-1 and are now one win away from clinching a spot in the 2026 Memorial Cup.
Everett showed off their depth on Wednesday as five different players found the back of the net. The Silvertips Finnish duo had a night to remember, as Julius Miettinen and Matias Vanhanen each finished with a goal and an assist. Bear also continued his hot streak in Game 4, as he scored and finished tied for the team lead with five shots on net.
As for in goal, Anders Miller was impressive from start to finish. Everett's goaltender stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced, which included 16 of 17 in the second period. While Miller has not been the busiest goaltender this playoffs, the 19-year-old has stepped up whenever his team needs a big performance.
On the Raiders' side, Daxon Rudolph and Brandon Gorzynski returned to the lineup in Game 4. Rudolph missed Game 3 with a suspension, while Gorzynski hasn't played due to injury since April 25. Both ended up on the scoresheet, with Gorzynski being named the game's first star.
The Silvertips will look to end the series Friday as they carry a 3-1 lead into Game 5. If Everett does pick up a victory, they will head to their first Memorial Cup in franchise history. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 pm CT and will be broadcast on TSN and Victory+.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
0:32- EVT: Julius Miettinen (14) from Matias Vanhanen and Landon DuPont
2nd Period:
9:53- PA: Brandon Gorzynski (5) from Matyas Man and Linden Burrett
18:43- EVT: Rylan Gould (6) from Julius Miettinen and Landon DuPont (PPG)
3rd Period:
4:24- EVT: Carter Bear (7) from Brek Liske (PPG)
6:43- PA: Justice Christensen (4) from Daxon Rudolph
10:20- EVT: Shea Busch (4) from Zackary Shantz
17:35- EVT: Matias Vanhanen (ENG)
3 Stars:
- Brandon Gorzynski, Prince Albert Raiders: 1 G, 0 A, 1 SOG
- Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips: 0 G, 2 A, 2 SOG
- Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips: 31 SV, 33 SH, 2 GA
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