2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 1) Prince Albert Raiders Versus 2) Medicine Hat Tigers
The WHL's Eastern Conference Final will feature the Prince Albert Raiders and the Medicine Hat Tigers
The Prince Albert Raiders and Medicine Hat Tigers will meet in the 2026 WHL Eastern Conference Final. Both teams won their divisions during the regular season and have gone 8-1-0 in the playoffs. Overall, the East Final has the potential to be high scoring, as two of the top offences go head-to-head for a chance to advance to the WHL Final.
Prince Albert and Medicine Hat split their four-game series, with each team picking up two regulation wins. After the Tigers took the first two games of the season series, the Raiders entered the playoffs having won two straight against Medicine Hat, including a 5-1 victory on January 24. Ultimately, this should be a very close series that has the potential to go the distance.
2026 WHL Playoffs Stats
Playoff Records:
- Prince Albert Raiders: 8-1-0
- Medicine Hat Tigers: 8-1-0
Goals For/Against:
- Prince Albert Raiders: 39 GF, 14 GA
- Medicine Hat Tigers: 42 GF, 23 GA
Power Play:
- Prince Albert Raiders: 25%
- Medicine Hat Tigers: 24.1%
Penalty Kill:
- Prince Albert Raiders: 77.8%
- Medicine Hat Tigers: 87.9%
Leading Scorers:
Prince Albert Raiders:
- Daxon Rudolph: 9 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 P
- Braeden Cootes: 9 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
- Brayden Dube: 9 GP, 3 G, 8 A, 11 P
- Brock Cripps: 9 GP, 3 G, 7 A, 10 P
- Aiden Oiring: 9 GP, 3 G, 6 G, 9 P
Medicine Hat Tigers:
- Andrew Basha: 9 GP, 3 G, 11 A, 14 P
- Jonas Woo: 8 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
- Bryce Pickford: 9 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 P
- Liam Ruck: 9 GP, 5 G, 4 A, 9 P
- Markus Ruck: 9 GP, 2 G, 7 A, 9 P
Goaltenders:
Prince Albert Raiders:
- Michal Orsulak: 8-1-0, 1.55 GAA, .919 SV%
Medicine Hat Tigers:
- Carter Casey: 3-0-0, 1.81 GAA, .937 SV%
- Jordan Switzer: 5-1-0, 2.67 GAA, .885 SV%
Series Schedule
- Game 1: @ Prince Albert — Friday, April 24, 7:00 PM ST
- Game 2: @ Prince Albert— Saturday, April 25, 7:00 PM ST
- Game 3: @ Medicine Hat— Tuesday, April 28, 7:00 PM MT
- Game 4: @ Medicine Hat— Wednesday, April 29, 7:00 PM MT
- Game 5*: @ Prince Albert— Friday, May 1, 7:00 PM ST
- Game 6*: @ Medicine Hat— Sunday, May 3, 6:00 PM MT
- Game 7*: @ Prince Albert— Tuesday, May 5, 7:00 PM ST
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