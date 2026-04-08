2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 1) Prince Albert Raiders Versus 6) Saskatoon Blades
2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 1) Prince Albert Raiders Versus 6) Saskatoon Blades
The top-seeded Prince Albert Raiders will take on the sixth-seeded Saskatoon Blades in the second round. While Prince Albert picked up their first-round series win in Game 5, Saskatoon went the distance as they punched their ticket to the second round via a Game 7 overtime victory. As for the season series, the Raiders dominated, going 6-1-1-0 against the Blades.
Prince Albert enters this season having outscored Saskatoon 8-0 in their last two meetings. In fact, the eight-game series between these two featured three shutouts, with the Blades recording a 4-0 win back in January. Overall, it should be a tense series as these two division rivals do not like each other.
2026 WHL Playoffs Stats
Playoff Records:
- Prince Albert Raiders: 4-1-0
- Saskatoon Blades: 4-1-2
Goals For/Against
- Prince Albert Raiders: 21 GF, 10 GA
- Saskatoon Blades: 21 GF, 21 GA
Power Play:
- Prince Albert Raiders: 25%
- Saskatoon Blades: 18.5%
Penalty Kill:
- Prince Albert Raiders: 69.2%
- Saskatoon Blades: 66.7%
Leading Scorers:
Prince Albert Raiders:
- Brock Cripps: 5 GP 3 G 5 A 8 P
- Daxon Rudolph: 5 GP 3 G 4 A 7 P
- Brayden Dube: 5 GP 2 G 5 A 7 P
- Braeden Cootes: 5 GP 2 G 4 A 6 P
- Aiden Oiring: 5 GP 1 G 4 A 5 P
Saskatoon Blades:
- Hunter Laing: 7 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 P
- David Lewandowski: 7 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 P
- Rowan Calvert: 7 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 P
- Tristen Doyle: 7 GP, 1 G, 5 A, 6 P
- Tyler Parr: 7 GP, 3 G, 2 A, 5 P
Goaltenders:
Prince Albert Raiders:
- Michal Orsulak: 4-1-0, .891 SV%
Saskatoon Blades:
- Evan Gardner: 4-1-2, .916 SV%
Series Schedule
- Game 1: @ Prince Albert— Friday, April 10, 7:00 PM ST
- Game 2: @ Prince Albert— Saturday, April 11, 7:00 PM ST
- Game 3: @ Saskatoon — Tuesday, April 1, 7:00 PM ST
- Game 4: @ Saskatoon— Wednesday, April 15, 7:00 PM ST
- Game 5*: @ Prince Albert— Friday, April 17, 7:00 PM ST
- Game 6*: @ Saskatoon— Sunday, April 19, 4:00 PM ST
- Game 7*: @ Prince Albert— Tuesday, April 21, 7:00 PM ST
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