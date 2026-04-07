Logo
WHL Roundtable
Powered by Roundtable
WHL Announces Finalists For 2026 Coach & Executive Of The Year cover image

WHL Announces Finalists For 2026 Coach & Executive Of The Year

Adam Kierszenblat
3h
featured
93Members·1,424Posts
AdamKierszenblat@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The WHL has announed the finalists for the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy and the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy.

The WHL continued its 2025-26 award finalist announcements, revealing the six nominees for the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy and the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy. The Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy is awarded to the WHL's Coach of the Year, while the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy is handed out to the league's Executive of the Year. Here are the finalists for each award.

Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy

Eastern Conference Finalists:

Willie Desjardins, Medicine Hat Tigers
50-10-5-3 record

Ryan McDonald, Prince Albert Raiders
52-10-5-1 record

Dustin Friesen, Calgary Hitmen
38-21-8-1 record

Western Conference Finalists:

Steve Hamilton, Everett Silvertips
57-8-2-1 record

Mark Lamb, Prince George Cougars
44-22-2-0

Fred Harbinson, Penticton Vees
44-14-6-4

Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy

Eastern Conference Finalists:

Curtis Hunt, Prince Albert Raiders
Key Acquisitions: Braeden Cootes, Michal Orsulak, Brandon Gorzynski

Willie Desjardins, Medicine Hat Tigers
Key Acquisitions: Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Noah Davidson, Gavin Kor

Garry Davidson, Calgary Hitmen
Key Acquisitions: Kale Dach, Julien Maze, Ben Macbeath

Western Conference Finalists

Mike Fraser, Everett Silvertips
Key Acquisitions: Anders Miller, Luke Vlooswyk, Matias Vanhanen

Fred Harbinson, Penticton Vees
Key Acquisitions: 2026 WHL Expansion Draft 

Bruce Hamilton, Kelowna Rockets
Key Acquisitions: Carson Wetsch, Vojtech Cihar, Parker Alcos

Fred Harbinson of the Penticton Vees (Photo Credit: Jack Murray/Penticton Vees)Fred Harbinson of the Penticton Vees (Photo Credit: Jack Murray/Penticton Vees)

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.   

2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: April 6

2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: April 5

2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: April 4

2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: April 3

2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: April 2

WHL 2025-26 Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy Finalists

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

The Hockey NewsThe Hockey News
WHLDunc McCallum Memorial TrophyLloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy
Latest News
1