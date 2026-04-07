WHL Announces Finalists For 2026 Coach & Executive Of The Year

The WHL has announed the finalists for the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy and the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy.
The WHL continued its 2025-26 award finalist announcements, revealing the six nominees for the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy and the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy. The Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy is awarded to the WHL's Coach of the Year, while the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy is handed out to the league's Executive of the Year. Here are the finalists for each award.
Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy
Eastern Conference Finalists:
Willie Desjardins, Medicine Hat Tigers
50-10-5-3 record
Ryan McDonald, Prince Albert Raiders
52-10-5-1 record
Dustin Friesen, Calgary Hitmen
38-21-8-1 record
Western Conference Finalists:
Steve Hamilton, Everett Silvertips
57-8-2-1 record
Mark Lamb, Prince George Cougars
44-22-2-0
Fred Harbinson, Penticton Vees
44-14-6-4
Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy
Eastern Conference Finalists:
Curtis Hunt, Prince Albert Raiders
Key Acquisitions: Braeden Cootes, Michal Orsulak, Brandon Gorzynski
Willie Desjardins, Medicine Hat Tigers
Key Acquisitions: Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Noah Davidson, Gavin Kor
Garry Davidson, Calgary Hitmen
Key Acquisitions: Kale Dach, Julien Maze, Ben Macbeath
Western Conference Finalists
Mike Fraser, Everett Silvertips
Key Acquisitions: Anders Miller, Luke Vlooswyk, Matias Vanhanen
Fred Harbinson, Penticton Vees
Key Acquisitions: 2026 WHL Expansion Draft
Bruce Hamilton, Kelowna Rockets
Key Acquisitions: Carson Wetsch, Vojtech Cihar, Parker Alcos
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