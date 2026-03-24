A full statistical breakdown and schedule for the 2026 WHL first-round series between Prince Albert and Red Deer.
2026 WHL Playoffs Preview: 1) Prince Albert Raiders Versus 8) Red Deer Rebels
The Prince Albert Raiders and Red Deer Rebels are set to clash in the opening round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs, renewing a postseason rivalry that last saw these two clubs meet in 2019.
While the Raiders enter as the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed following a dominant 52-win campaign, the Rebels proved they could challenge them by splitting the regular-season series 2–2, including two crucial victories in early March.
2025-26 Regular Season Statistics:
Season Records:
Prince Albert Raiders: 52-10-5-1
Red Deer Rebels: 26-36-4-2
Power Play:
Prince Albert Raiders: 28.3%
Red Deer Rebels: 19.8%
Penalty Kill:
Prince Albert Raiders: 79.4%
Red Deer Rebels: 72.5%
Prince Albert Raiders Point Leaders Against Red Deer Rebels This Season:
Aiden Oiring: 4 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
Daxon Rudolph: 4 GP, 1 G, 5 A, 6 P
Brandon Gorzynski: 4 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 P
Braeden Cootes: 4 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 P
Max Heise: 4 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P
Red Deer Rebels Point Leaders Against Prince Albert Raiders This Season:
Beckett Hamilton: 4 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
Poul Andersen: 4 GP, 3 G, 2 A, 5 P
Samuel Drancak: 4 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P
Cameron Kuzma: 4 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 P
Talon Brigley: 4 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P
Series Schedule
The best-of-seven series begins this Friday at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert.
Game 1: Red Deer @ Prince Albert — Friday, March 27, 7:00 PM ST
Game 2: Red Deer @ Prince Albert — Saturday, March 28, 7:00 PM ST
Game 3: Prince Albert @ Red Deer — Tuesday, March 31, 7:00 PM MT
Game 4: Prince Albert @ Red Deer — Wednesday, April 1, 7:00 PM MT
Game 5*: Red Deer @ Prince Albert — Friday, April 3, 7:00 PM ST
Game 6*: Prince Albert @ Red Deer — Sunday, April 5, 4:00 PM MT
Game 7*: Red Deer @ Prince Albert — Tuesday, April 7, 7:00 PM ST
*If necessary
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