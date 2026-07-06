2026 WHL Prospect Pools: Buffalo Sabres

A deep dive into the Buffalo Sabres' WHL prospect pool
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Prospect Pools. Throughout the 2026 off-season, we will be looking at current or recently graduated WHLers who have been drafted or signed by NHL clubs. Today's organization is the Buffalo Sabres.
Buffalo's prospect system features a pair of defencemen who recently towered over the WHL. In 2025, the Sabres selected Seattle Thunderbirds' Radim Mrtka, while in 2026, Buffalo added Prince Albert Raiders' Daxon Rudolph. Both were top 10 picks and are projected to play significant roles in the NHL one day.
Starting with Mrtka, he just wrapped up what will most likely be his final WHL season. The 19-year-old is listed at 6'6", 218 lbs, and has already signed his entry-level contract. This year, Mrtka recorded 34 points in 43 games with Seattle while also representing Czechia at the 2026 World Juniors.
Radim Mrtka of the Seattle Thunderbirds (Photo Credit: Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds/WHL)
As for Rudolph, he was the first defenceman off the board at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Listed at 6'3", 205 lbs, the fourth overall pick recorded 78 points in 68 games last season with Prince Albert. Rudolph is headed to the NCAA next year, where he will join the University of Denver.
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