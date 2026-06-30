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CHL Import Draft Recap: WHL Selects 31 Players

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Dominick Radim Byrtus and Dario Blengino headline a high-impact class of international talent as Western Hockey League clubs secure 31 prospects to fortify their rosters for 2026.

The WHL made a significant splash at the 2026 CHL Import Draft on Tuesday, welcoming a fresh wave of international talent. Across three rounds, WHL clubs selected a total of 31 players to bolster their rosters and prospect pipelines for the upcoming campaign.

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The Lethbridge Hurricanes led the charge for the WHL, utilizing the third overall pick to select highly touted prospect Dominick Radim Byrtus. Shortly after, the Everett Silvertips drafted Dario Blengino at sixth overall. The Vancouver Giants rounded out the WHL's top-ten presence by taking Jakub Floris with the ninth overall selection.

In total, 23 players were drafted by WHL teams in a heavily active first round. Midway through the opening frame, the Kamloops Blazers found value by using the 39th overall pick to secure Mikhail Cherepanov. Following the initial wave, four additional players were selected in both the second and third rounds as teams finalized their import slots.

Here is the complete list of all 31 WHL draft picks from the 2026 CHL Import Draft:

3rd Overall: Lethbridge Hurricanes — Dominick Radim Byrtus

6th Overall: Everett Silvertips — Dario Blengino

9th Overall: Vancouver Giants — Jakub Floris

12th Overall: Tri-City Americans — David Huk

15th Overall: Moose Jaw Warriors — Rasmus Kamarainen

18th Overall: Regina Pats — Ossi Tuki

21st Overall: Swift Current Broncos — Yuri Vlasenko

24th Overall: Red Deer Rebels — Zeb Lindgren

27th Overall: Victoria Royals — Vladimir Proskurin

30th Overall: Portland Winterhawks — Max Melicherik

33rd Overall: Kelowna Rockets — Jakub Frolo

36th Overall: Spokane Chiefs — Matej Tomanek

39th Overall: Kamloops Blazers — Mikhail Cherepanov

42nd Overall: Saskatoon Blades — Martin Psohlavec

45th Overall: Brandon Wheat Kings — Kristof Muissu

48th Overall: Calgary Hitmen — Jakob Leander

51st Overall: Edmonton Oil Kings — Lukas Kachlir

54th Overall: Saskatoon Blades — Yegor V. Gusev

56th Overall: Edmonton Oil Kings — Jonas Vanicek

58th Overall: Victoria Royals — Marek Peroutka

59th Overall: Medicine Hat Tigers — Arvid Drott

60th Overall: Prince Albert Raiders — Oskars Luks

61st Overall: Everett Silvertips — Atte Vuori

64th Overall: Lethbridge Hurricanes — Oliver Sichtar

67th Overall: Swift Current Broncos — Oliver Torkki

70th Overall: Vancouver Giants — Oliver Botka

73rd Overall: Medicine Hat Tigers — Dennis Pasler 

125th Overall: Lethbridge Hurricanes — Oliver Vanha

146th Overall: Regina Pats — Samuel Karsay

158th Overall: Spokane Chiefs — Jan Brabenec

173rd Overall: Kelowna Rockets — Petr Hornig

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News

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CHL Import DraftEverett SilvertipsLethbridge HurricanesKamloops Blazers
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