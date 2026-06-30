CHL Import Draft Recap: WHL Selects 31 Players

Dominick Radim Byrtus and Dario Blengino headline a high-impact class of international talent as Western Hockey League clubs secure 31 prospects to fortify their rosters for 2026.
The WHL made a significant splash at the 2026 CHL Import Draft on Tuesday, welcoming a fresh wave of international talent. Across three rounds, WHL clubs selected a total of 31 players to bolster their rosters and prospect pipelines for the upcoming campaign.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes led the charge for the WHL, utilizing the third overall pick to select highly touted prospect Dominick Radim Byrtus. Shortly after, the Everett Silvertips drafted Dario Blengino at sixth overall. The Vancouver Giants rounded out the WHL's top-ten presence by taking Jakub Floris with the ninth overall selection.
In total, 23 players were drafted by WHL teams in a heavily active first round. Midway through the opening frame, the Kamloops Blazers found value by using the 39th overall pick to secure Mikhail Cherepanov. Following the initial wave, four additional players were selected in both the second and third rounds as teams finalized their import slots.
Here is the complete list of all 31 WHL draft picks from the 2026 CHL Import Draft:
3rd Overall: Lethbridge Hurricanes — Dominick Radim Byrtus
6th Overall: Everett Silvertips — Dario Blengino
9th Overall: Vancouver Giants — Jakub Floris
12th Overall: Tri-City Americans — David Huk
15th Overall: Moose Jaw Warriors — Rasmus Kamarainen
18th Overall: Regina Pats — Ossi Tuki
21st Overall: Swift Current Broncos — Yuri Vlasenko
24th Overall: Red Deer Rebels — Zeb Lindgren
27th Overall: Victoria Royals — Vladimir Proskurin
30th Overall: Portland Winterhawks — Max Melicherik
33rd Overall: Kelowna Rockets — Jakub Frolo
36th Overall: Spokane Chiefs — Matej Tomanek
39th Overall: Kamloops Blazers — Mikhail Cherepanov
42nd Overall: Saskatoon Blades — Martin Psohlavec
45th Overall: Brandon Wheat Kings — Kristof Muissu
48th Overall: Calgary Hitmen — Jakob Leander
51st Overall: Edmonton Oil Kings — Lukas Kachlir
54th Overall: Saskatoon Blades — Yegor V. Gusev
56th Overall: Edmonton Oil Kings — Jonas Vanicek
58th Overall: Victoria Royals — Marek Peroutka
59th Overall: Medicine Hat Tigers — Arvid Drott
60th Overall: Prince Albert Raiders — Oskars Luks
61st Overall: Everett Silvertips — Atte Vuori
64th Overall: Lethbridge Hurricanes — Oliver Sichtar
67th Overall: Swift Current Broncos — Oliver Torkki
70th Overall: Vancouver Giants — Oliver Botka
73rd Overall: Medicine Hat Tigers — Dennis Pasler
125th Overall: Lethbridge Hurricanes — Oliver Vanha
146th Overall: Regina Pats — Samuel Karsay
158th Overall: Spokane Chiefs — Jan Brabenec
173rd Overall: Kelowna Rockets — Petr Hornig
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