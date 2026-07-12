2026 WHL Prospect Pools: Columbus Blue Jackets

Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Prospect Pools. Throughout the 2026 off-season, we will be looking at current or recently graduated WHLers who have been drafted or signed by NHL clubs. Today's organization is the Columbus Blue Jackets.
During the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, the Blue Jackets went to the WHL utilizing their mid-round capital to add goaltender Parker Snell and defenceman Jonas Woo to their pipeline.
Drafted in the fifth round (142nd overall), Snell is a fascinating goaltending project for the Columbus pipeline. Listed at 6'2" and 176 pounds, the St. Albert, Alberta native catches with his left hand and boasts incredibly crisp lateral movement. Snell stepped into the spotlight for the Edmonton Oil Kings this past season, handling a heavy workload while keeping a rebuilding squad in games they had no business competing in.
Woo is one of the most electric, purely entertaining players in the entire WHL. The 5'10", 175-pound right-shot defenseman was an absolute revelation for the Medicine Hat Tigers last season, shattering the franchise record for points by a defenseman by erupting for an incredible 86 points (29 goals, 57 assists) in just 56 games.
Snell and Woo join a Columbus prospect pool that is already overflowing with WHL talent, including Cayden Lindstrom, Jackson Smith and Evan Gardner.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
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