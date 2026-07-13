2026 WHL Prospect Pools: Dallas Stars

A deep dive into the Dallas Stars' WHL prospect pool.
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Prospect Pools. Throughout the 2026 off-season, we will be looking at current or recently graduated WHLers who have been drafted or signed by NHL clubs. Today's organization is the Dallas Stars.
The Stars have five prospects who played in the WHL last season. Four of the five were drafted, while one was signed as an undrafted free agent. Here is a look at the five players.
The oldest of the five players is Niilopekka Muhonen. The Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman was drafted in 2024 and just completed his second and final WHL season. Over two years, Muhonen recorded 29 points in 99 games and was part of the Tigers team that reached the 2025 Memorial Cup.
Up next is Cameron Schmidt, who led the WHL with 51 goals this season. The 19-year-old started the season with the Vancouver Giants before being dealt to the Seattle Thunderbirds at the trade deadline. Selected in the third round of the 2025 draft, Schmidt is set to start next year with the Victoria Royals.
The other member of the 2025 draft class is winger Brandon Gorzynski. The 19-year-old recorded 69 points in 65 games and spent the season split between the Calgary Hitmen and Prince Albert Raiders. Selected in the fourth round of the 2025 draft, Gorzynski is headed to Arizona State University next year.
As for the newest drafted Stars prospect, that would be defenceman Jakub Vaněček. The 18-year-old was selected in the second round and recorded 35 points in 59 games. Vaněček has committed to Western Michigan University, but not until the 2027-28 season.
The final WHL player in Dallas' system is forward Jaxon Fuder. The 20-year-old was signed as an undrafted free agent and will be heading to the AHL next year. Over his career, Fuder played 97 games split between the Red Deer Rebels and the Edmonton Oil Kings, recording 63 points.
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