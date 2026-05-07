2026 WHL Prospects Draft First-Round Tracker

A look at which players went in the first round of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.
The 2026 WHL Prospects Draft has come to a close. The first round featured 23 picks, with the Kelowna Rockets selecting center Madden Daneault first overall. Here is a look at the first round of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.
1st Overall:
Center Madden Daneault: Kelowna Rockets
Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA: 34 GP, 65 G, 84 A, 149 P
2nd Overall:
Right Winger Parker McMillan: Wenatchee Wild
Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep: 25 GP, 41 G, 50 A, 91 P
3rd Overall:
Defenceman Eli Vickers: Vancouver Giants
Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep: 30 GP, 22 G, 40 A, 62 P
4th Overall:
Center Brayden Jugnauth: Vancouver Giants
Okanagan Rockets U18 AAA: 34 GP, 32 G, 26 A, 58 P
5th Overall:
Defenceman Jevin Morrison: Wenatchee Wild
Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA: 24 GP, 17 G, 47 A 64 P
6th Overall:
Center Kenzo Gibson: Tri-City Americans
Burnaby Winter Club U15 Prep: 23 GP, 34 G, 24 A, 58 P
7th Overall:
Center Wyatt Jolleys: Seattle Thunderbirds
Calgary Bisons U15 AAA: 33 GP, 28 G, 58 A, 86 P
8th Overall:
Center Micah Montgomery: Kamloops Blazers
OHA Edmonton U15 Prep: 30 GP, 21 G, 42 A, 63 P
9th Overall:
Goaltender Fletcher MacDonald: Regina Pats
CAC Canadians U15 AAA: 28 GP, 9-16-0, 2.87 GAA, .925 SV%
10th Overall:
Right Winger Cullen Stephenson: Portland Winterhawks
Warman Wildcats U15 AA: 25 GP, 38 G, 50 A, 88 P
11th Overall:
Defenceman Jax Bubnick: Seattle Thunderbirds
Saskatoon Generals U15 AA: 26 GP, 19 G, 24 A 43 P
12th Overall:
Right Winger Brody Antignani: Spokane Chiefs
Calgary Edge School U15 Prep: 30 GP, 29 G, 37 A, 66 P
13th Overall:
Defenceman Wyatt Bitz: Everett Silvertips
Saskatoon Outlaws U15 AA: 27 GP, 18 G, 35 A, 53 P
14th Overall:
Center Artello Forestal: Lethbridge Hurricanes
OHA Edmonton U15 Prep: 21 GP, 22 G, 25 A, 47 P
15th Overall:
Center Teagan Dernisky: Saskatoon Blades
Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep: 30 GP, 43 G, 55 A, 98 P
16th Overall:
Right Winger Jack Arnold: Spokane Chiefs
Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA: 51 GP, 32 G, 28 A, 60 P
17th Overall:
Left Winger Danny Ramazanov: Red Deer Rebels
Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep: 29 GP, 26 G, 32 A, 58 P
18th Overall:
Center Rylan Edwards: Brandon Wheat Kings
Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep: 28 GP, 17 G, 26 A, 43 P
19th Overall:
Center Ethan Zhang: Tri-City Americans
Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA: 51 GP, 36 G, 51 A, 87 P
20th Overall:
Right Winger Liam Bordt: Penticton Vees
Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep: 29 GP, 24 G, 24 A, 48 P
21th Overall:
Center Max Osgood: Medicine Hat Tigers
Little Caesars 14U AAA: 20 GP, 15 G, 28 A, 43 P
22nd Overall:
Defenceman Jacson Bradbeer: Swift Current Broncos
Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep: 29 GP, 9 G, 52 A, 61 P
23rd Overall:
Defenceman Nathan Roberts: Swift Current Broncos
Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep: 30 GP, 4 G, 21 A, 25 P
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