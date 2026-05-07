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Wenatchee Wild Pull Off Pair Of Blockbuster Trades During The 2026 WHL Prospects Draft cover image

Wenatchee Wild Pull Off Pair Of Blockbuster Trades During The 2026 WHL Prospects Draft

Colton Davies
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Colton Davies
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Updated at May 7, 2026, 01:09
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Wenatchee surged up the draft board, sacrificing a haul of future picks to secure Parker McMillan and Jevin Morrison within the top five of a franchise-altering afternoon.

The Wenatchee Wild were busy at the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft, making a pair of blockbuster trades. 

First, the Vancouver Giants traded the second overall pick in the 2026 WHL draft to Wenatchee in exchange for the third overall pick, as well as second-round picks in 2027 & 2028, plus a first-round pick in 2030.

With that second overall pick the Wild used that to select Parker McMillan.

Then, the Victoria Royals acquired the 28th overall selection, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2029 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick from the Wild in exchange for the 5th overall selection.

WIth the fifth overall pick, the Wild used that to select Jevin Morrison.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News

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