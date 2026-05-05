5 Everett Silvertips To Watch In The 2026 WHL Final

These five Everett Silvertips are poised to be the difference-makers in a heavyweight clash against the Prince Albert Raiders.
The Everett Silvertips have emerged from the Western Conference as a high-octane machine. As they prepare to face the Prince Albert Raiders, here are 5 players to watch.
1. Landon DuPont (D)
The first defenceman in WHL history granted Exceptional Status has lived up to every bit of the hype. DuPont isn't just a player to watch; he is a primary driver of Everett's offensive game. His elite skating and poise under pressure will be essential against Prince Albert. DuPont has tallied 17 points in 13 playoff contests.
2. Carter Bear (F)
Bear's ability to find soft ice in the offensive zone makes him a constant danger on the power play and elsewhere on the ice. The Detroit Red Wings prospect has tallied 16 points in 13 games, helping lead the Tips into the WHL Final.
3. Matias Vanhanen (F)
Throughout the playoffs, Vanhanen has continued to be an offensive threat, scoring 10 goasl and nine assists for 19 points, leading the Silvertips. Vanhanen has been a breath of fresh air for the Silvertips all season. The Finnish forward instantly found chemistry with fellow Finn Julius Miettinen, where the two became an unstoppable duo.
4. Julius Miettinen (F)
The second half of Everett's potent Finnish duo, Miettinen provides the size and net-front presence necessary for playoff hockey. His ability to win puck battles along the wall and disrupt the Raiders' goaltending will be a key "X-factor" in this series.
5. Brek Liske (D)
While DuPont grabs the headlines, Liske has provided consistency throughout the postseason. He has tallied 11 points in 13 games. Liske provides the Silvertips with elite secondary scoring that forces opponents to defend all five skaters on the ice.
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