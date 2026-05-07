Thunderbirds Trade Cameron Schmidt To Victoria For 7th Overall Pick

The Royals landed a premier game-breaker at the WHL Draft, acquiring 50-goal scorer Cameron Schmidt to bolster their offense after his dominant 100-point campaign in Seattle.
The trades stayed busy at the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.
The Victoria Royals dealt pick seven to the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for Cameron Schmidt.
Schmidt tallied a total of 100 points this past season with the Vancouver Giants and Seattle. He was the only player in the WHL to score more than 50 goals this season and one of just three players to eclipse the 100-point mark. Schmidt was dealt to Seattle at the Trade Deadline in exchange for Kaleb Hartmann and five draft picks, including two first-rounders.
“He is a game breaker. There aren’t any players like Cameron in the league that can generate offence quite like he can,” Royals general manager Jake Heisinger told Victoria News.
“To be able to add a player like his calibre to our roster, to really add to our returning players and to start a process here where we’ll be looking to continue to add to our team, it was just something we just couldn’t pass up.”
Over four WHL seasons, Schmidt has totalled 123 goals and 114 assists for 237 points in 195 career games.
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